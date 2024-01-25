AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 16th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.74 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

