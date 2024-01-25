Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $152.35 and last traded at $152.23, with a volume of 2085325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.35.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.