Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Head to Head Review

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of C$16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.37%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.36%. Given Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 16.27% 2.48% 1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 4.78 $29.72 million $0.51 30.92

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing markets. The current portfolio totals 11.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.4 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

