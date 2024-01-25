Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Altus Power

Insider Activity at Altus Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,610.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $945,030. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Altus Power by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altus Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Power by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.