Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $106,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,325.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $106,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at $493,325.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,599 shares of company stock worth $473,066. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

