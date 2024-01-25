Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 4.7 %

AMAL stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,856. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $771.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 68,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $1,447,815.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,013,682 shares in the company, valued at $169,409,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 68,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $1,447,815.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $106,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,325.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,599 shares of company stock valued at $473,066 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,780,000 after purchasing an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 157,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 178,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 370,526 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

