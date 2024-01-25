Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $76,390.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60.

On Friday, November 3rd, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average of $139.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 32,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 198,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,299,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 280,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,171,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

