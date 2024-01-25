Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 8.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Amdocs by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

