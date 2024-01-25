Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Down 4.2%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 18,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 72,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2,144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.