America First Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 24,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

V stock opened at $271.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $498.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.