American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.35)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.22). American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$3.25 EPS.
American Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group
In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
