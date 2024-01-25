American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.59. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 23,653,769 shares.

The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

