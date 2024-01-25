American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $196.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day moving average is $188.74.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

