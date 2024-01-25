American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $196.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

