American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.44 and last traded at $90.44. Approximately 57,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 91,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 79.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $4,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.