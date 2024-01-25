Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $406.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $407.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $393.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

