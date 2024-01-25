Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $407.88.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $389.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $393.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

