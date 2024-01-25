Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:APH traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 839,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,492. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $103.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

