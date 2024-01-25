Analysts Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) PT at $1.62

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 5,089.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,730,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 77,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

