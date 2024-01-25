Analysts Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target at $66.14

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.14.
ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.96. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.
