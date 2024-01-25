Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $64.32

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.