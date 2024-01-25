Analyzing Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) & Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compugen and Achilles Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Compugen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $7.50 million 21.60 -$33.69 million ($0.37) -5.05 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.89) -0.48

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -48.16% -39.06% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -42.33% -37.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Compugen and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Compugen and Achilles Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 1 0 4 0 2.60 Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Compugen presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 185.20%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,111.45%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Compugen has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compugen beats Achilles Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.