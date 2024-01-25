Andy D. Waters Acquires 283 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) EVP Andy D. Waters purchased 283 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $11,795.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $42.07. 54,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,802,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 50.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 82,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,568,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

