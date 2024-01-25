Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

NYSE:AON opened at $304.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.61. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

