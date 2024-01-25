Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Holdings Trimmed by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 79,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

