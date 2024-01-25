APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APG. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $32.07. 950,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,050,000 after purchasing an additional 167,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after buying an additional 593,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in APi Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,577,000 after buying an additional 90,257 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in APi Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

