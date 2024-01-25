Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as high as $99.68 and last traded at $99.47, with a volume of 352096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.08.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,126,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,878,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

