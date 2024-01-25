Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.35-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.54 and a twelve month high of $178.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

