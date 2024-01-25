Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Aptiv by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,522 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

