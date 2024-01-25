Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Aptiv worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Aptiv by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,896,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

NYSE APTV opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

