AR Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,500 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Sempra by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Sempra Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $70.19. 688,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,207. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

