AR Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 816.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ON by 13.8% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ON by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 1,711,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,350. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

