AR Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,803,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,143,351. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.