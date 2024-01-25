AR Asset Management Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AR Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises 2.2% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 200,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.