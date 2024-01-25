AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AR Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.2% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $130,228,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $40.01. 2,494,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

