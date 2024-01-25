Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 88,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 184,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Arbor Metals Stock Down 13.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.04. The firm has a market cap of C$64.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of -3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

