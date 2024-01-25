Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Up 23.5%

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) rose 23.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 106,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 115,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Arbor Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.11 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of -3.66.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

