ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

