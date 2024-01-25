Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

