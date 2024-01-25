Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 75,002.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,328,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after buying an additional 1,326,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $262.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.65 and a 12 month high of $270.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,225 shares of company stock worth $58,382,939. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

