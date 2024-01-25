Art de Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $150.79 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $150.79 million and approximately $684,942.47 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Art de Finance token can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00003530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,391,553 tokens. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 107,391,553 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.37972099 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $687,704.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

