Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $239.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 622.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

