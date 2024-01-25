Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,784,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

