ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $1,000.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,228,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,608 shares.The stock last traded at $872.51 and had previously closed at $847.31.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $348.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $721.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.56.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

