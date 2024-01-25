Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Netflix worth $252,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.67.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $17.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $562.00. 9,411,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.88 and its 200 day moving average is $437.74. The stock has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $563.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

