Astar Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $921.69 million and approximately $40.19 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,366,641,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,507,254,681 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

