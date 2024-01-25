AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,016. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

