Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18. 253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Astronics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

