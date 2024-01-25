Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$175.44.

TSE CNR opened at C$166.39 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$155.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

