Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CNR
Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.8 %
TSE CNR opened at C$166.39 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$155.74.
Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway
In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical’s post-earnings dip is a healthy time to buy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 top healthcare stocks for earnings growth in 2024
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.