Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

About Athersys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,297 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 599.6% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,967 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

