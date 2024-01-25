Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ATHX opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
